FY2021 EPS Estimates for South32 Limited Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for South32 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get South32 alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.