FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Westpac Banking in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

WBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 90.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 83.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

