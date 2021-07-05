FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.53 on Monday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

