GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 159,928 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 159,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 35,936 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 147.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

