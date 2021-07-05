GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 632,331 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 632,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,121,000. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,022,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMACA opened at $10.15 on Monday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

