Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,227,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $56,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

RCI opened at $53.78 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

