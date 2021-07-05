Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.54% of Crane worth $84,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 255,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of CR opened at $93.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

