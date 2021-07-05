Gabelli Funds LLC Has $45.84 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $45,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP opened at $76.86 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Truist increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

