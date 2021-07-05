Gabelli Funds LLC Has $49.10 Million Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.76% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $49,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $73,105,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,049,000 after buying an additional 488,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

