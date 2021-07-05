Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $71,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $414.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $415.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

