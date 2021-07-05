Gagnon Advisors LLC Acquires 485,935 Shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) by 267.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the quarter. CNFinance makes up 0.5% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNFinance were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,242. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 726.28, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Analysts predict that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

