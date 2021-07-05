Gagnon Securities LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 75.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.71. 5,994,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,981,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

