Gagnon Securities LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Apollo Endosurgery comprises approximately 1.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 5.80% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 78,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.