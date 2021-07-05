Gagnon Securities LLC Invests $235,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. 557,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

