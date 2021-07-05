Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 738,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

