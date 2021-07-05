Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 16,232 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 177,955 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,202. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

