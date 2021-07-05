GAMB Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $32,288.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.71 or 0.00789074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.15 or 0.07926887 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars.

