Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $163.17 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the period. GATX comprises approximately 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 4.97% of GATX worth $163,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of GATX by 34.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $201,000.

NYSE:GATX opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.25. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

