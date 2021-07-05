Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $48.97 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 103,020 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.87% of CTS worth $48,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

