Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $42,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HY. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 31.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HY opened at $71.56 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.97.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

