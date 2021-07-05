Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,345 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $53,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $227.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $242.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

