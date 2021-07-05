Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 85,364 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,816,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,364 shares during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.20% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $93,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

