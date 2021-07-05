GAMEE Hits 24-Hour Volume of $265,966.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $265,966.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00134081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,772.43 or 1.00539512 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.