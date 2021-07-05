Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

