GateToken (GT) Price Tops $3.32

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $263.45 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00009722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00053992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00824886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.11 or 0.07979790 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,465,243 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

