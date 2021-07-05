GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GATX by 86.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of GATX opened at $87.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

