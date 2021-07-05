Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,195 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

