Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,516 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of La-Z-Boy worth $31,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

