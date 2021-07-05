Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 99,003 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of MEDNAX worth $32,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $23,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $30.04 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

