Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Revance Therapeutics worth $31,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

