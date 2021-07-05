Geode Capital Management LLC Has $30.91 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $30,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of IRT opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

