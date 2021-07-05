Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.34 Million Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.