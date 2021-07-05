Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 549,953 Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Endo International worth $30,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Endo International by 14,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Endo International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Endo International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Endo International plc has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

