Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $33,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.