GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GEOR stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. GeoPetro Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
GeoPetro Resources Company Profile
