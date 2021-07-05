GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GEOR stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. GeoPetro Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

GeoPetro Resources Company Profile

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company.

