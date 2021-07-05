GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,867. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

