GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.67 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $806,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,512,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,963,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.88. 21,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,063. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.