GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,908. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $73.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

