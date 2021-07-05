GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,648,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,595,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.90. 400,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,695. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,617 shares of company stock worth $132,985,432. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

