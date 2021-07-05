GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 88,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $124.02. The company had a trading volume of 289,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

