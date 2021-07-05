GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO stock traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $507.81. The stock had a trading volume of 109,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,146. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

