GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,187 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for about 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 88,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.02. 289,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.22. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

