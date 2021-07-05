Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 17.6% in June

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. 14,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,179. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

