Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Golden Entertainment worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $44.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

