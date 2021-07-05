Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$5.58 and a 12-month high of C$14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66. The firm has a market cap of C$567.90 million and a P/E ratio of -215.56.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

