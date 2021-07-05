Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,057,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 90,770 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

