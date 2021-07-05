Graviocoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $355.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00408364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

