Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE GWB opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

