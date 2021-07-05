Greenspring Associates LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. 10x Genomics makes up about 0.4% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $289,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,069 shares of company stock worth $33,117,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

