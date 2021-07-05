Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 375.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAC opened at $107.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

